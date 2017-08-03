Woman in court on Shotton baby murder charge
- 3 August 2017
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a seven-week-old baby boy last year.
He was taken to hospital from the family home in Shotton, Flintshire, on 9 June 2016 but died later.
He was initially treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital and was then transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he died on 13 June.
The woman is due to appear before Wrexham magistrates on Thursday.