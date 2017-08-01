Student midwives return to Glan Clwyd after safety fears

Image caption Students were withdrawn from Glan Clwyd after safety concerns were highlighted

All student midwives will be returned to Glan Clwyd hospital two years after they were withdrawn over safety fears.

Bangor University midwifery students were pulled out of the Bodelwyddan hospital in 2015 over concerns about some clinicians' behaviour.

First year students will now return to the unit, following the reintroduction of third and second year placements.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board said there would be "dedicated support" for staff and students.

In a joint statement, the health board and university said the success of the placements would be "constantly evaluated" and the decision would be reviewed in January.

All midwifery students were temporarily withdrawn from Glan Clwyd by the university two years ago, citing an "unsuitable practice learning environment due to the unprofessional behaviours and attitudes of some clinicians".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A phased-reintroduction of second and third year midwifery students has already taken place

It followed a review by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) which raised serious concerns about the education and supervision of trainees.

The statement said the health board and university had decided "the phased approach for student reintroduction should now be completed" following a re-evaluation last month.

"This will be accompanied by a further programme of dedicated support for both students and service staff, together with ongoing evaluation of the placement learning environment," it said.

Third year students were reintroduced to the unit following a review in February 2016 while second students returned in February this year.

The Royal College of Midwives said it had no major concerns about the service.