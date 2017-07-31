Motorcyclist seriously injured after Prestatyn crash

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Marine Road has been shut following the crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash in Denbighshire.

Officers from North Wales Police were called to Marine Road, Prestatyn, at about 08:50 BST after the incident involving a motorbike and a van.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.

Marine Road was shut and diversions were put in place.