Motorcyclist seriously injured after Prestatyn crash
- 31 July 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash in Denbighshire.
Officers from North Wales Police were called to Marine Road, Prestatyn, at about 08:50 BST after the incident involving a motorbike and a van.
The motorcyclist was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.
Marine Road was shut and diversions were put in place.