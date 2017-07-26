Flint Castle iron ring plan 'paused' after petition

Image caption Cadw is the Welsh Government's service for historical buildings and monuments

Controversial plans for an iron ring sculpture accused of "insulting Wales" have been put on hold following an outcry.

More than 7,000 people signed a petition calling for plans for the £395,000 sculpture at Flint Castle to be scrapped.

Flintshire council urged the Welsh Government to talk to the community before any "further action is taken".

Economy Secretary Ken Skates has now announced a "pause" to review plans.

He said: "We have listened and recognise the strength of feeling around the proposed art installation at Flint Castle and feel it is only right that we now take a pause and review the plans for the sculpture.

"Working closely with local partners we will continue to work on proposals for developments at Flint, including reviewing new visitor facilities."

The design, said to represent the relationship between the Medieval monarchies of Europe and castles, was selected by a panel following a nation-wide competition.

The architects behind the design said it demonstrated "the unstable nature of the crown" but it has been criticised for symbolising the oppression of Welsh people.