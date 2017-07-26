£2m St Kentigern hospice expansion plans for more beds

Image copyright CREU Image caption An artist's impression of how the hospice will look after the work is complete

A £2m plan to expand a north Wales hospice has been submitted.

St Kentigern Hospice, in St Asaph, Denbighshire, wants to add a two-storey extension to house four more beds, a cafe, office and training space.

The hospice, which has provided free palliative care for north Wales residents since 1995, will also be refurbished and day care services will be improved.

If plans are agreed, work would start in early 2018 and take a year.

St Kentigern chairman, Trefor Jones, said: "Our fortunes have turned over the last seven years from an organisation that had to downsize to survive to an organisation of growth and sustainability.

"We are now at the crossroads of future proofing the organisation. The building will be empathetic to the patients we care for, welcoming to the community and visitors that attend and more importantly aspire to provide a centre of excellence of palliative and end of life care."

As well as an eight-patient ward, day care unit and outpatient clinic, the hospice also provides physiotherapy, occupational therapy, bereavement support and complimentary therapies.