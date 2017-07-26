Ex-Wrexham tennis coach jailed for sexually abusing girl

Image copyright North Wales Police

A former tennis professional turned coach who sexually abused a girl has been jailed for six years.

Daniel Sanders, 42, formerly of Wrexham, was told he "took advantage" of her during a six-month period.

The father of three pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual activity with a girl and one of causing her to engage in sexual activity.

Sentencing him at Mold Crown Court, Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "This was just lust, plain and simple."

Sanders, now living in Merriott, Somerset, once played doubles with Tim Henman and played his last professional match in 1996.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life and a sexual harm prevention order was made.

Sanders will also be prevented from working with young children.

The judge said: "You were a man in your 40s and quite determined to take advantage of a young girl in the most depraved way."

He added that Sanders' repeated behaviour involved "an appallingly bad breach of trust".

Speaking after the case, North Wales Police Det Sgt Jane Bowyer Jones said: "Sanders criminally abused his position of trust and has rightly been sentenced to six years in prison.

"North Wales Police will vigorously pursue those who commit such offences and put them before the courts."