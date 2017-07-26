Henblas Square, Wrexham's 'heart' to be reopened

A major Wrexham town centre shopping centre that has been empty for a number of years is set to be reopened.

The Henblas Square site housed a post office branch, toy and clothing shops while it adjoined the BHS store that closed after the company went bust.

Manchester-based MCR Property has now acquired the large complex.

The company is working with Wrexham council officials to find tenants, with a spokesman saying it is looking at "mixed-use".

Wrexham councillor Terry Evans, lead member for economic development, called the area "the heart of the town".

"We've always said that this part of town is crucial, forming the traditional town centre alongside High Street, Charles Street, Regent Street, Hope Street and Chester Street," he added.