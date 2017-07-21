Bodelwyddan Castle set to be sold by Denbighshire council

Image copyright Dot Potter/ Geograph Image caption The castle was bought by the then Clwyd county council in the 1980s

One of Denbighshire's top tourist attractions, Bodelwyddan Castle, is expected to be sold by the county council.

Denbighshire council is in talks with an unnamed party over the sale of the castle, which is currently run by a trust as a museum and art gallery.

In March the council said would be cutting the trust's annual grant of £144,000 from next year.

The council has been asked to comment.

This led to the trust having to sever its links with the National Portrait Gallery, with its collection of 130 paintings returned in April and seven trust staff being made redundant.

Set in 260 acres, the first castle on the site was built in about 1460 before it was rebuilt in the 1830s.

Image copyright Bodelwyddan Castle Trust Image caption The castle was used as a hospital for wounded soldiers during World War One

The freehold sale includes the castle, lawns and event arena.

The council will retain the woodland and parkland which includes the recently reconstructed World War One trenches.

Running alongside the castle's museum and gallery is the Bodelwyddan Castle Hotel which recently underwent a £6m upgrade.

It is run by the Warner Group, which is understood to be interested in taking over the whole complex.

A spokesman for Warner Leisure Hotels said: "We have spoken to the Denbighshire County Council about the future plans for the castle and those discussions continue".