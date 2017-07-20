Man jailed for Wrexham hit-and-run after drinking 10 pints

Image copyright Google Image caption Passers-by helped the victim after he was left badly injured on New Road in Glyn Ceiriog

A hit-and-run driver who had drunk 10 pints of beer left a man badly injured in the street after crashing into him.

Mold Crown Court heard Shaun Poole, 35, lost control of his car on New Road in Glyn Ceiriog, Wrexham on 22 June.

He struck Kieron Davies, who was catapulted into the air and left lying badly injured in the road.

Poole, from Glyn Ceiriog, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years on Thursday.

He was also banned from driving for five-and-a-half years after admitting failing to provide blood and breath tests, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Mr Davies, a keen rugby player, suffered a broken leg, shattered shoulder blade, dislocated collar bone, lacerations to the head, bleeding to the kidney and bruising to his lungs and liver and now uses a wheelchair.

The court heard Poole had convictions including three instances of drink-driving, driving while disqualified, careless driving and failing to stop and was on licence at the time of the crash after being released from prison.

Judge Niclas Parry said: "Once again you proved that you that you have an utterly selfish disregard for the safety of other road users and an utter disregard for motoring laws.

"You were leaving someone in the road, not caring if he was dead or alive."