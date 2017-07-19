Man, 83, dies and woman hurt in A55 Dobs Hill crash
- 19 July 2017
An elderly man has died and a woman left with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A55 in Flintshire.
North Wales Police said the incident involved two vehicles at Dobs Hill, near Buckley, at 22:10 BST on Tuesday.
Officers said the man was aged 83 and woman aged 76 but gave no further details about what happened.
Police want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who saw a blue Vauxhall Corsa just before the crash.