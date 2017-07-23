Moel Famau: Welsh climax to Alex Staniforth peaks bid

Image copyright @alex_staniforth/Twitter Image caption Alex Staniforth has reached the summit of several Welsh peaks this week, including Pen-Y-Fan

An adventurer is set to complete his bid to climb the highest point of every UK county when he scales a north Wales peak.

Alex Staniforth, of Cheshire, has already tackled Pen-Y-Fan, Fan Foel and Snowdon since starting the series on 13 May.

The 22-year-old will aim to scale Moel Famau, on the Flintshire-Denbighshire border, on Sunday.

If successful, he will have climbed the equivalent of 13 Mount Everests.

He said: "A big thanks for all my friends and supporters from all over north Wales who encouraged me so brilliantly over the past few months and who've been so generous."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Moel Famau is the highest hill within the Clwydian Range

Image copyright Alex Staniforth Image caption Alex Staniforth at Chwarel Y Fan - the highest point in Monmouthshire

Mr Staniforth previously became the youngest person to complete the Three Peaks Challenge and has twice attempted to scale Everest.

He abandoned his last bid to reach the world's highest summit in 2015, after an avalanche left three of his friends dead.

Mr Staniforth, who sets off at 11:30 BST, is carrying out the latest series of climbs in aid of mental health charity, Young Minds UK, and has so far raised £15,000.