Rhyl water park plans approved to replace Sun Centre

Image copyright Denbighshire council Image caption The water park will take its place next to the town's Sky Tower on the promenade

Plans to build a water park as part of the regeneration of Rhyl waterfront have been granted by planners.

The centre in Denbighshire will have indoor and outdoor flume rides, a children's water play frame, party rooms and two wet splash pads.

There will also be a beach-themed splash zone, sun lounge areas, a cafe, bar and terrace at the park, which is replacing the former Sun Centre.

It was demolished to pave way for the regeneration, despite calls to save it.

Image copyright Eirian Evans | Geograph Image caption Rhyl Sun Centre shut in 2014

The council said the development will create 60 new jobs and attract 350,000 extra visitors to the town every year.

Work will begin in September 2017 ahead of its opening in early 2019.

The proposals will also mean the town's skatepark will be relocated and young people will be asked to help design a new one.

Denbighshire council leader Hugh Evans said the project would increase town centre footfall and boost the economy.

Rhyl mayor, councillor Alan James, added: "The winds of change are blowing and the patience of the people of Rhyl will be rewarded with a facility we can all be proud of, one that puts our town firmly on the map."