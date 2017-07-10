Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar: Two teenagers deny Rhyl murder
- 10 July 2017
- From the section North East Wales
Two teenage boys accused of murdering a Denbighshire shopkeeper have pleaded not guilty.
Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar, 37, died after a disturbance on Prince Edward Avenue, Rhyl, on 30 April.
The pair, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also denied wounding with intent and violent disorder, when they appeared at Mold Crown Court.
A trial date has been set for 3 October.
They were both remanded in custody until that date.