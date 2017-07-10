Llandyrnog incident no longer attempted abduction inquiry
Police have confirmed they are no longer treating an incident involving a group of children in Denbighshire on Saturday as an attempted abduction.
North Wales Police said earlier they were investigating a report of an attempted abduction in Llandyrnog.
Officers said this was no longer the case now that they have identified the facts of the case.
Det Insp Chris Bell said: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance during the investigation."