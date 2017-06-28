Wrexham River Gwenfro pollution incident averted

Image copyright Google Image caption The River Gwenfro runs through the nearby Caia Park estate

Action has been taken to protect the environment following a river pollution incident at Wrexham, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

It said officials worked through the night to prevent any impact on the River Gwenfro near Kingsmill.

NRW has called on firms that store chemicals to ensure they have the right permits to avoid possible action.

It said knowing which chemicals are stored where means it can ensure safe storage to prevent pollution incidents.

All such firms in the River Dee Water Protection Zone - which stretches between Gwynedd and Wrexham - are required by law to obtain consent from NRW.