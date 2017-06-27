365 homes in Llay approved on appeal by Welsh Government

Image copyright Google Image caption Developers want to build up to 365 homes and a retail unit on Gresford Road, Llay

A plan to build 365 new homes on the outskirts of Wrexham has been approved by First Minister Carwyn Jones.

The development on land at Home Farm, Gresford Road, Llay, was blocked by county councillors in October 2015, following objections from residents.

An inquiry was held after developers lodged an appeal with the planning inspectorate.

Mr Jones said the need to address the lack of housing supply was a "material consideration" in his decision.

He was acting on the advice of planning inspector Richard Duggan, who conducted the inquiry in November 2016.

Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths would normally have had the final say, but as the proposed development falls within her Wrexham constituency, the matter was passed to the first minister.

Residents had complained the scheme was too big for the area and that local schools and health services would not be able to cope.

But Mr Jones said the council's education department had raised no objection and Mr Duggan had not been presented with evidence that health facilities were at capacity.

He added: "I am satisfied the inspector has considered the impact on local economic, social and environmental infrastructure and no unacceptable impacts have been identified which would justify withholding planning permission."

Plaid Cymru councillor Marc Jones said: "The decision undermines the democratic decision of the planning committee locally."