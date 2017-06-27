Stephen Hough denies 1976 Flint killing of Janet Commins

Image copyright North Wales Police

A man raped and murdered a schoolgirl 40 years ago before dumping her body on a school field, a court has heard.

Stephen Anthony Hough, 58, is also on trial for the sexual assault and manslaughter of Janet Commins, 15.

Mold Crown Court heard Janet's body was found in a field in Flint on 11 January 1976 by three children playing hide and seek.

One man has already served a sentence after admitting Janet's manslaughter, but he insists he did not kill her.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told the jury Janet died "as a result of her neck and her external airway being compressed and blocked during that sexual assault".

Janet made plans to go swimming on 7 January, but her mother said she did not look well so could not go.

Jurors were told she left her house without her parents knowing and left them a note saying she would be back by 20:30 GMT.

Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Stephen Hough (r) denies all the charges against him

She left the pool just after 19:30 and told a friend she was heading straight home - jurors heard she was spotted with two boys at about 20:10.

The court heard the boy who reported seeing them said one of them was a thin, fair-haired boy and the other was an older-looking boy aged about 17 and they were laughing and joking with Janet.

Her father Edward Commins reported his daughter missing at about 23:00 that night and her body was found four days later.

The court heard Janet was killed during a sexual assault and there were signs her body had been left lying face down "for some time" before being moved to where it was found.

Mr Heywood said: "Most unusually, we will also have to take into account that in the 1970s, another man was prosecuted for Janet's murder and he pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.

"He served his sentence and he has not appealed, so his conviction for manslaughter is still a matter of record.

"However, he asserts that his plea was not genuine and that he was not in fact the killer."

Mr Hough denies murder, manslaughter, rape and buggery and the trial continues.