DJ Graeme Park helps open Glastonbury with Hacienda Classical

Image copyright @paulj_davies Image caption Graeme Park (top left) with Mike Pickering and Manchester Camerata

DJ and broadcaster Graeme Park, a lecturer at Wrexham's Glyndwr University, helped open this year's Glastonbury Festival on the main Pyramid stage.

He performed in Hacienda Classical with Mike Pickering and Manchester Camerata.

It is a new spin on Manchester club scene music from the 1980s as both had worked as DJs at the Hacienda at that time.

After the gig, Park tweeted it was an "amazing" experience.

Paul Davies, from Manchester Camerata, tweeted it had been a "proud, proud moment".