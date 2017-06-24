Olly Murs concert: Wrexham road closures in place

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olly Murs' concert in Wrexham is part of a nationwide tour

Road closures will be in place as thousands of people visit Wrexham for an Olly Murs concert.

Gates open for the singer's show at the Racecourse Ground at 17:00 BST on Saturday, with the event ending at 22:00.

Wrexham council urged people to be aware of road and parking arrangements.

Arriva Trains Wales said services would be busy. It will be operating a queuing system at Wrexham General Station after the concert.

Councillor Hugh Jones said the local authority wanted to ensure it "remains safe and causes as little disruption as possible".

The Mold Road outside the Racecourse will be one-way from 15:00 to 21:45, with all inbound traffic to be diverted along alternative routes.

The road will be one-way between the B&Q roundabout and Station Approach.

Image copyright Twitter | ArrivaTW Image caption Arriva Trains Wales warned that its Wrexham services would be busy all day

It will then be fully closed from 21:45 while the stadium is emptied, with access for residents controlled by traffic operatives.

Those attending the event are advised to park at Glyndwr University, with prepaid parking also available on Crispin Lane and pay-on-the-day parking at nearby Plas Coch School.

A paid-for park-and-ride service will also be at the council's Ruthin Road offices from 16:00 until midnight.

Fans are advised to leave plenty of time to arrive at the venue with bag and security checks in place on entrance to the stadium.

Mr Jones, lead member for communities, partnerships public protection and community safety, said: "We want to advise people of those roads likely to be busy on the day, and advise them to seek alternate routes if they're not attending the gig."