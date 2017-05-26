Jail 'inevitable' for drug driver after Mold biker's death

A drug driver has been warned "custody is almost inevitable" after admitting causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving in Flintshire.

Lee Bennison, 33, had only recently become a father when he was hit by Paul Mayor's car on the A541 between Mold and Pontblyddin on 5 September 2016.

Mold Crown Court heard that Mayor, 45, from Liverpool, had failed a drugs test with traces of cocaine in his blood.

Judge Rhys Rowlands adjourned sentencing until 22 June.

He told Mayor that he had pleaded guilty to a "very serious matter" and "there could only be one judgement for this sort of offence".

The family of Mr Bennison, who lived in Leeswood, near Mold, was present at Friday's hearing.

In a statement at the time of his death, they said "life will never be the same without him".