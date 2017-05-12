Man 'acting aggressively' closes St Mary's school, Flint

A Flintshire school has been closed because a man was "acting in an aggressive and threatening manner" nearby.

St Mary's Catholic Primary, Flint, was shut because of safety concerns.

Officers evacuated homes in Maes Alaw, and closed Albert Avenue and Ffordd Llewelyn after being called at 07:10 BST Friday.

While the head teacher decided to close the school for the day, police said there is no risk to the public.

Nearby secondary school St Richard Gwyn remains open.

North Wales Police Ch Insp Simon Barrasford said: "We have trained negotiators at the scene who are working to resolve the situation.

"However, I would like to stress that there is no danger to the wider public or pupils at nearby schools."

He added nobody apart from the man is involved in the incident.