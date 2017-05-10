Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar: Taxi driver appeal in Rhyl murder

Image copyright Family photo

Police investigating the murder of a shopkeeper in Rhyl are looking for a taxi driver who may have witnessed the fatal attack.

Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar, 37, died after being stabbed in the neck after a disturbance on Prince Edward Avenue, Rhyl, on 30 April.

Two teenage youths have been charged with his murder and are due to stand trial in October.

North Wales Police believe a taxi driver may have vital information.

Det Insp Gary Kelly said the driver of a light coloured saloon or long-shaped taxi, may have slowed down on the avenue at the time of the incident.