Three Flintshire men jailed for racist attack on Polish man

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption (l-r) Chad Stagg, Daniel Butler and Anthony Stagg

Three Flintshire men have been jailed for a racist attack on a Polish man.

Mold Crown Court heard how Przemyslaw Zylinski was set upon in Connah's Quay, Deeside, in May 2016.

Chad Stagg, 20, of Connah's Quay and Daniel Butler, 19, of Flint, admitted wounding with intent and were sentenced to four-and-a-half and four years youth detention respectively.

Stagg's father Anthony Stagg, 52, admitted wounding and was jailed for 27 months.

The court heard how Mr Zylinksi tracked down some of the culprits via Facebook and passed their names to police.

He and another Polish man were set up as they made their way home from a take-away shop on 27 May.

They were repeatedly told to "go back to their own country" before being spat upon and then viciously attacked.

Butler was armed with a weapon, possibly a hammer, the court was told.

Others arrived in a Mercedes van and joined in the attack. They had been wrongly informed that Mr Zylinksi had assaulted someone earlier.

Mr Zylinksi said he thought he was about to be killed when he was chased, ended up on the ground in the middle of the road, looked up and saw an unknown man brandishing a machete.

The attack only ended when a taxi arrived.

Judge Niclas Parry said Mr Zylinksi had been caused "serious and significant injuries", adding that it was a serious but depressing case and "another example of a racist society".

In a victim impact statement, Mr Zylinski said that he still had nightmares about what had happened.

His friend had also been attacked that night but it was not known by whom and no one had been charged.

Defending barrister Oliver King, said Chad Stagg, who also admitted charges of racially aggravated common assault and a racially aggravated public order offence, had "bravely" pleaded guilty to a serious offence.

It was not pre-meditated and it was clear his client was "beered-up" and had no weapons, he said.

He added that Butler came from a good family but had gone off the rails.

The court heard that Anthony Stagg, who had previous convictions for 145 offences, was on licence at the time.

He became involved in the attack after leaving his home when he heard his daughter Toni Ann Stagg screaming.

She had previously admitted a racially aggravated public order offence and was placed on a 12-month community order.