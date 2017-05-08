Inquest into Rhyl shopkeeper Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar's death

Image copyright Family photo

An inquest has been opened into the death of a shopkeeper in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

The hearing in Ruthin was told 37-year-old Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar died from a stab wound to the neck after a disturbance in Prince Edward Avenue on 30 April.

Two teenage boys have been charged with his murder and are due to stand trial in October.

The inquest was adjourned.

Mr Singh-Bhakar, from Manchester, owned a clothes shop in Rhyl's White Rose Centre.