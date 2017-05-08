Charity riders praised for trying to save cyclist who died

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taking part in a bike ride from Stoke-on-Trent to Llangollen and back

Organisers of a charity bike ride have praised participants for trying to save a cyclist's life after he collapsed part of the way through.

The 44-year-old man was taking part in a fundraising event for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice when he collapsed and died near Chirk, Wrexham, on the A5.

A spokesman thanked the riders and the emergency services for their "genuine display of consideration".

The rides on Sunday covered routes from Stoke-on-Trent to Llangollen.

Hospice chief executive David Webster said: "I have been made aware that other participants in the event stopped and tried to help the cyclist whilst waiting for the arrival of the emergency services.

"We thank everyone for their kindness and genuine display of consideration for their fellow event participant, who was not known to them personally.

"We share their sadness and deep regret that nothing could be done to help the cyclist."

The man, who was from Staffordshire, has not been named by police.