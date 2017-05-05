Rhyl's Mark Mason 'suffered 22 stab wounds in 32 seconds'

Image copyright Family picture

It took 32 seconds for a Rhyl man to suffer 22 stab wounds before he was left to bleed to death, a court heard.

Mold Crown Court heard four Liverpool men searched for Mark Mason, 48, in an alleged drugs turf war before the incident in a car park last October.

James Davies, 21, Anthony Baines, 31 and Mark Ennis, 31, deny murder and maliciously wounding Justin Trickett and Sam Illidge with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Jake Melia, 21, admitted the charges.

The incident happened in the car park of the Home Bargains store in Rhyl, with prosecutor Paul Lewis saying CCTV showed there were 32 seconds between the defendants exiting a black BMW and then leaving the scene after the alleged attack.

Mr Lewis, describing Mr Baines as a "self-confessed drugs supply gang boss", said the attack was in retaliation for two of his dealers being chased by masked men earlier in the day.

However, the defendant denied it was a revenge attack, saying he wanted "to have a word" with Mr Mason and did not have violence on his mind when he confronted him.

Mr Baines said he had "good quality drugs, was well established, and did not worry if anyone else sold drugs in the patch".

He said he did not know who had shouted "stab him, stab him" and it was a "shock" when he later found out Mr Mason had been stabbed.

Asked why he had not called an ambulance, the defendant said: "I wanted to get out of there".

The prosecutor said Mr Baines had arranged for a drug user to bring money while Mr Mason lay dying, adding: "What was important to you as he bled to death, was keeping your cash flow going."

However, Mr Baines said he did not find out Mr Mason had died until days later, saying: "I did not think it would be to the extent that it turned out."

The trial continues.