No overall control in Wrexham or Flintshire

No party has won overall control of either Wrexham or Flintshire councils.

The independents won the most seats - 25 - in Wrexham, but lost three councillors.

Labour won 12 seats, the Conservatives nine, Plaid Cymru three, and the Liberal Democrats two. One councillor with no party description also won a seat.

Labour won the most seats in Flintshire - retaining 34 - but failed to achieve a majority.

In Denbighshire 13 out of 47 seats have been declared since the counted started on Friday morning.

In Flintshire, the independents won 23 seats, up one.

The Conservatives have six councillors, down one, and the Lib Dems have five. Two councillors with no party description also won seats.

The council was previously run as a coalition between Labour and a group of some of the independents.

Council leader Aaron Shotton, who held his Connah's Quay seat, said: "It's been a great night for Welsh Labour."

He added that he was pleased the people of Flintshire had found the Labour council "worth voting for".

Labour suffered its first loss in Wrexham with the Rhosnesni ward going to an independent candidate.

Also in Wrexham, the Garden Village ward saw independent Andy Williams hold on to his seat after defecting from Labour, winning by 943 votes to Labour's 51.

Labour also lost a ward in Wrexham to the Conservatives, who was significantly behind five years ago.

Prof Roger Scully, from Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, said: "Clearly there's been significant local problems in Wrexham."