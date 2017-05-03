Denbighshire windows grant scam couple sentenced

Image copyright Getty Images

A couple have been given a suspended prison sentence for defrauding double glazing customers in north Wales out of £50,000.

Susan and Terence Greer, of Merseyside, admitted conning vulnerable people into believing grants were available for their windows and doors.

They advertised their company Green extensively until they were stopped by Denbighshire council in 2013.

They also lied about selling top quality glass, Mold Crown Court heard.

Gary Parle, who supplied the windows, was ordered to pay £30,000 compensation and £10,000 costs.

He told the court he had got involved because he wanted to recover a debt owed to him by the Greers.

All three defendants admitted a fraudulent trading charge.

'Pre-meditated'

The court heard the Greers led a number of elderly and disabled people in Rhyl and Rhuddlan to believe they were entitled to government and EU grants on UPVC products.

But the 14 complainants did not receive the windows they believed they would be getting and felt conned.

Judge Niclas Parry told the Greers: "You gave the impression that you were helping them. In fact, what you were doing was taking advantage of their vulnerabilities".

He said false documents and leaflets showed there was significant planning and the scam had been "pre-meditated".

Mrs Greer, 54, and her 76-year-old husband, who live in Birkenhead, were given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years. Mrs Greer, who was said to primarily operate the company, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.