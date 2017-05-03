Serious sexual assault on coastal path investigated
3 May 2017
A woman was sexually assaulted while walking on a coastal path in Flintshire, police have said.
The incident happened near Dee View Road, Connah's Quay, between 15:00 BST and 17:00 on Monday 24 April.
North Wales Police said the victim was subjected to a serious sexual assault and appealed for witnesses.
The attacker has been described as a white man, 19, with chin length dark brown curly hair who was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit.