Murder and violent disorder charges after Rhyl stabbing

Two youths have appeared in court charged with murder following a stabbing in Denbighshire on Sunday.

Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar, 37, died after a disturbance on Prince Edward Avenue, Rhyl, at about 03:00 BST.

The 15 and 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody until a hearing at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

Wrexham Magistrates' Court heard one of the youths was also charged with wounding another man.

Four other men - Mr Singh's cousin, Amar Singh, 28, and younger brother, Mohanjeet Singh, 18, Wahid Hamza, 24, and Sanah Ullah, 30, all from Greater Manchester - have been remanded in custody until 2 June, charged with violent disorder.

A 15-year-old youth, also from Greater Manchester, was charged with violent disorder and remanded in youth detention until 2 June.