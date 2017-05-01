North Wales plan reflects 'changing face of policing'

Image copyright Mike Dean (Eye Imagery) Image caption PCC Arfon Jones (left), Chief Constable Mark Polin and his deputy Ann Griffith with the new plan

North Wales is still one of the safest places to live - despite concerns about violence and drug abuse, the area's chief constable has said.

North Wales' Police and Crime Plan for 2017-2021 was unveiled on Monday.

Its priorities include bringing more sex offenders to justice and creating safer communities.

The force's Chief Constable Mark Polin said the plan was "fit for purpose" and the priorities were right.

The plan also covers domestic violence, modern slavery, human trafficking and organised crime.

As well as focusing on emerging crimes, Mr Polin said they will continue to do "what the public want them to do in the traditional sense" by responding to calls and threats people face in their communities.

He said it was "important to recognise that north Wales is one of the safest places to live and work" and that public confidence in their work has been "increasing for some time".

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said his vision for policing was based on "reducing threat, risk and harm by identifying the most-vulnerable people in society".

"The plan also reflects the changing face of policing with the emerging and often hidden crimes, like modern slavery and human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, with the threat posed by online paedophiles," he said.

Mr Jones said police must enforce the law on drugs, but added that drug addicts should be treated as "patients rather than criminals".