Rhyl murder probe: Police get more time to quiz 10 suspects

Detectives have been granted more time to question a man and four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Rhyl.

Police were called to an address in Prince Edward Avenue at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.

A 37-year-old Manchester man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, with stab wounds but later died.

Magistrates granted police 36 more hours to question 10 males in custody.

North Wales Police had said three other men were being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man, from Rhyl, along with four teenage boys; two aged 16, one 15 and one 17, over the weekend.

Five men from outside the north Wales area have also been arrested on suspicion of affray and wounding. All are being held at St Asaph Police Station.

The road was cordoned off for forensic investigators to work at the site after the incident.

On Monday, Det Ch Insp Simon Williams thanked the public for their support and continued to appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.

Supt Sian Beck added: "We are aware of the impact such a case has on the community, and would like to reassure the public that we are increasing patrols over the coming days."