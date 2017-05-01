North East Wales

Horse shot dead in Hope Mountain field, Caergwrle

A horse has been shot dead in a Flintshire field.

North Wales Police said the animal was found with a single bullet wound in a field at Hope Mountain near Caergwrle on Sunday morning.

It was described as a "truly awful offence" in a tweet by the force's rural crime team.

An investigation is under way.

