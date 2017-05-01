Horse shot dead in Hope Mountain field, Caergwrle
- 1 May 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A horse has been shot dead in a Flintshire field.
North Wales Police said the animal was found with a single bullet wound in a field at Hope Mountain near Caergwrle on Sunday morning.
It was described as a "truly awful offence" in a tweet by the force's rural crime team.
An investigation is under way.