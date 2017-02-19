Wrexham man wanted after robberies arrested by police

A man wanted in connection with a number of robberies in Wrexham has been arrested, police have said.

They include robberies at convenience stores in Acton and Gresford last week.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old was arrested, along with another man on suspicion of assisting an offender, and a woman for public order offences.

Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison said the man was found in the Rossett area after enquiries.

He added: "North Wales Police are very aware of the impact that the recent series of robberies have had on the public and the business community.

"We will continue to work with them to provide reassurance and advice. We have teams of officers working in the communities patrolling key areas."