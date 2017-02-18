40 syringes found in Rhosddu path Wrexham clean-up

Image copyright Marc Jones

Forty syringes have been found during the clean-up of a path in Wrexham.

Cais volunteers with specialist equipment cleaned the path in Rhosddu, from Gerald Street to Wrexham Railway Station.

Marc Jones, who had requested the clean-up, said residents were happy to do it themselves but had been told equipment was needed to do it safely.

He said the amount of syringes found highlighted a wider problem of drug misuse in the area.

In October 2016, a report commissioned by Wrexham council said discarded needles were making parts of the town "no-go areas".

In 2015/16, more than 250,000 syringes were given out to drug users in the area - 27% of the total across north Wales.

"Lots of residents have commented at the difference," Mr Jones said.

"The alley is looking as tidy as it has ever been and hopefully will be kept in that condition now.

"The bigger issue of drug paraphernalia needs tackling."

In November, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones called for a so-called "fix room" in Wrexham where heroin users can inject safely under supervision.