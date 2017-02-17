Extra police patrols in Wrexham after attacks on businesses

Image copyright Google/BBC

Extra police patrols are being carried out in Wrexham following a spate of attacks on businesses.

It follows a robbery at Krazy Pizza takeaway shop, in Poyser Street, where a man threw a brick at staff and stole money from the till at about 22:50 GMT on Thursday.

Minutes later, a man went into the Athena chip shop and attempted to snatch the till but fled empty-handed.

North Wales Police has since sought to reassure businesses and the public.

Det Ch Insp Simon Williams said: "We understand the business community and the wider public are increasingly concerned about the recent incidents of robbery in the area.

"We are keeping an open mind as to whether these two latest offences are linked to previous incidents.

"However, I would like to stress to the business community and to the public that we are investing considerable resources and specialist teams to arrest these offenders."