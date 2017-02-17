Wrexham has 'big problem' with psychoactive Mamba drug

Image copyright Google

Concerns have been raised about the availability of the psychoactive substance Mamba in Wrexham.

Criminal lawyer Emma Simoes told magistrates there was "a big problem" in the area as she defended a man who admitted being under its influence on three occasions in the town centre.

A blanket ban on so-called legal highs came into force in the UK last May.

Carl Williams, 44, admitted breaching a town centre public spaces protection order to curb anti-social behaviour.

The legal order, which gives police and council officials powers to disperse anyone causing a nuisance in Wrexham town centre, was imposed last August.

Magistrates fined him £90 with a further £100 fine for two offences of failing to turn up in court.

Miss Simoes said: "There is a big problem with Mamba, especially in the Wrexham area."

North Wales Police has been asked to comment.