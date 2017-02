From the section

Image copyright Markus Ottitsch / EyeEm Image caption The woman got stuck in tyre equipment, similar to that pictured

Firefighters rescued a woman who became trapped in a tyre at a playground in Flintshire on Wednesday.

A crew from Deeside was sent to the play park in Sealand just before 13:00 GMT.

The woman had stepped through the hole in a car tyre and became wedged inside.

Firefighters spent 10 minutes sawing the rubber and the woman was not injured.