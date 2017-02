A man has been charged with two attempted robberies at shops in Wrexham.

The 36-year-old from Wrexham is due to appear before Flintshire magistrates on Thursday.

He is charged with an attempted robbery at a McColls minimarket on Rhosnesni Lane and an attempted robbery at a Spar supermarket in Gresford, both on Sunday.

He is also accused of a burglary at a property.