Dee Valley Water company £84m takeover deal complete

Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption Llyn Clywedog - one of Severn Trent's Welsh reservoirs

The controversial £84m takeover of a water company serving part of north-east Wales and Cheshire has been completed, new owners Severn Trent Water has said.

It followed a decision by opponents to drop a legal appeal after the High Court ruled the acquisition could go ahead.

Those trying to halt the takeover said they feared job losses and bill rises.

But Severn Trent Water said it was committed to keeping "bills low".

Announcing the deal was complete, the water company said Dee Valley's 230,000 customers across the Wrexham and Chester areas could expect to see "new customer service initiatives, low bills and investment".

Image caption There had been protests against the takover

"This is all about working together for the benefit of Dee Valley's customers," said Severn Trent chief executive Liv Garfield.

"I'd also like to stress to our new customers that we're absolutely committed to keeping bills low.

"And, on behalf of everyone at Severn Trent, I'd just like to say that we're really looking forward to building the business together and working with colleagues and customers on that journey."