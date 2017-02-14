Heritage centre plans for Brymbo steelworks get go-ahead

Image copyright Commission Air Ltd Image caption The group plans to re-use nine old buildings which date to the 18th Century

Plans to regenerate a former iron and steelworks site in Wrexham have been given the go-ahead by the council.

Brymbo Heritage Group (BHG) plans to re-use nine old buildings, creating a heritage centre, learning facilities, business units, shops and apartments as well as open spaces.

Wrexham council's executive board backed the proposals on Tuesday.

Environmental and engineering surveys, detailed design work and community engagement can now get underway.

The sprawling complex employed about 2,500 people at its peak but it closed in 1990 after almost 200 years.

The project has already received funding and support from a number of organisations including the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Prince's Trust.

Councillor Hugh Jones, lead member for communities and partnerships, said: "The potential for this scheme to help revitalise the area really can't be underestimated."