UPM Shotton worker Austin Thomas 'died of crush injuries'

Image copyright Google

A Flintshire paper mill worker who was hit by a large bucket loader died of crush injuries, the opening of an inquest has heard.

Father-of-one Austin Thomas, a contractor, was killed while working at UPM Shotton on 6 February.

The driver of the loader was arrested but later released without charge.

The inquest in Ruthin heard Mr Thomas, 29, of Oakenholt, formerly served in the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards and toured Kosovo and Afghanistan.

At the brief hearing on Monday, north east Wales coroner John Gittins said a pathologist had given a provisional cause of death as crush injuries.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing later in the year.