Dee Valley water takeover scheme 'from this week'

The process of handing over Dee Valley Water is expected to begin this week after opponents decided not to appeal.

Last week the High Court approved the £84m takeover by utilities giant Severn Trent.

The shareholders of the Wrexham-based company, who called it a "David versus Goliath" dispute, dropped a legal challenge to "end uncertainty".

Dee Valley said it intends to implement the scheme as soon as possible.

It said shareholders had confirmed to the company no appeal would be made.

A further announcement about the timetable would be made in due course, it said, but "it is expected that the scheme will become effective this week."

"We always said we would abide by the court's decision and we have done so," a spokesman said.