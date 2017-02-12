Man dies and police officer hurt at Johnstown, Wrexham

A man has died and a police officer has been injured in an incident in Wrexham.

North Wales Police said officers were trying to intervene as the man, in his 30s, attempted suicide in Johnstown at about 10:20 GMT.

Supt Alex Goss said the man died in hospital despite efforts to save him.

He added: "A police officer has sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be serious."