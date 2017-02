Image copyright Family photo

A man has died after apparently being crushed by a Land Rover on a Denbighshire farm.

The man, named locally as 60-year-old Huw Smith, died on Wednesday evening at a farm in Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd.

Mr Smith is understood to have been working on the vehicle when he was killed.

North Wales Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the case would be handed to the coroner.