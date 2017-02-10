£1m business hub aims to create 260 jobs in Wrexham

A business hub to support the creation of 100 new enterprises and 260 jobs is being set up in Wrexham with £1m in Welsh Government funding.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said innovation and entrepreneurship were "vital drivers for the economy".

"The importance of providing space, community and support for aspiring entrepreneurs is key to success," he said.

The two-year scheme aims to secure a similar amount of private investment.

Run by the Welsh Government's Business Wales, the minister said the hub would provide a community for entrepreneurs with support from groups including Glyndwr University and Coleg Cambria.