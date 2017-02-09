Silence to be held for UPM Shotton worker Austin Thomas

Image copyright Google

A minute's silence will be held at a Flintshire paper mill where a man died while at work.

Austin Thomas, a contractor, was killed when he was hit by a bucket loader at UPM Shotton on Monday.

Fellow workers will hold the silence at 12:45 GMT on Thursday, along with colleagues at other sites across the UK.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating Mr Thomas's death.

UPM Shotton General manager David Ingham said: "We have had many individuals and companies, from within the UK paper industry and beyond, who have made contact with us to express condolences to the bereaved and solidarity with all employees who have been affected by the tragic accident."

Companies UPM and Downton, that are contracted to provide warehouse services at Shotton, said they had both fully reviewed procedures following Mr Thomas's death.