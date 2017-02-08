UPM Shotton paper mill death man named as Austin Thomas

Image copyright Google

A man who died at a paper mill in Flintshire has been named as Austin Thomas from Flint.

Mr Thomas, a contract worker, was hit by a large bucket loader at the UPM plant in Shotton at 11:30 GMT on Monday.

North Wales Police arrested the driver of the bucket loader, who was later released without charge.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating, and the firm has offered counselling to any staff affected.