Sergeant found hanged at hospital was under investigation

A sergeant who was found hanged at Wrexham Maelor hospital ward was being investigated by the police watchdog, a pre-inquest hearing was told.

Sgt Lee Johnson, 45, of West Mercia Police, was found dead in the Heddfan psychiatric unit on 13 February 2016.

A pre-inquest hearing was told the father-of-two was being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) at the time.

The full inquest will be held in June.

Sgt Johnson, of Pantymwyn, near Mold, was based in the Oswestry area.

During the hearing in Ruthin, Coroner for north Wales east and central John Gittins said his provisional view was that the IPCC investigation was "not of any great consequence".