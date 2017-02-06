Firefighters tackle large blaze at derelict Denbigh hospital

Image copyright Princes Regeneration Trust

A large fire has broken out at the derelict North Wales Hospital site in Denbighshire.

Firefighters were called to the Grade II-listed building outside Denbigh at 16:28 GMT on Monday.

Four appliances and an aerial ladder platform are at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

The building's roof collapsed in September, prompting police to label the site "dangerous" and advise people to stay away.

The former psychiatric hospital has been at the centre of a long-running dispute over its future.

It was also the target of several arson attacks in 2016.